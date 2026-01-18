New Zealand have secured a historic milestone in international cricket, defeating India by 41 runs in the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026 at the Holkar Stadium to clinch their first-ever bilateral One Day International series win on Indian soil. Despite a masterful 124-run century from Virat Kohli—his 54 in the format—the hosts were bundled out for 296 while chasing a formidable target of 338. The 2–1 series triumph ends a decades-long wait for the Black Caps, marking a significant shift in their competitive record in the subcontinent. Virat Kohli Scores His 54th One-Day International Hundred, Slams 91-Ball Ton During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

Darly Mitchell and Glenn Phillips Set the Stage

After being invited to bat first, New Zealand overcame a shaky start that saw both openers dismissed within the first two overs. The recovery was led by Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, who shared a monumental 219-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Mitchell anchored the innings with a composed 137 off 131 balls, his second consecutive century of the series.

Phillips provided the explosive counter-weight, smashing 106 off just 88 deliveries. Although Indian seamers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana claimed three wickets apiece to trigger a late-innings collapse, a cameo from captain Michael Bracewell ensured the visitors posted a commanding 337/8. Virat Kohli Playfully Pushes Daryl Mitchell Out of Ground After All-Rounder Slams 137 During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026 (Watch Video)

Kohli’s Lone Resistance

India’s chase struggled for momentum early on as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill fell cheaply. Virat Kohli then took centre stage, playing a gritty innings that featured 10 fours and three sixes. Kohli’s 85th international century kept India in the hunt, particularly during a spirited 99-run stand with youngster Harshit Rana. Nitish Kumar Reddy Brings Out 'Pushpa' Celebration After Slamming Maiden One-Day International Half-Century During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026 (Watch Video).

Rana, making a significant impact with the bat, struck a maiden ODI fifty (52 off 43 balls) to bring the target within reach. However, New Zealand's disciplined bowling and sharp fielding eventually took their toll. Once Kohli holed out to Daryl Mitchell off the bowling of Kristian Clarke in the 46th over, India’s resistance faded rapidly.

A Landmark Achievement

Prior to this victory, New Zealand had never won an ODI bilateral series in India in eight previous attempts. This result also snaps India's long-standing undefeated streak in home bilateral ODI series, which dated back to 2019. The Black Caps' clinical performance in the decider followed a successful comeback after losing the series opener, showcasing the squad's depth and tactical adaptability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Blackcaps). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

