On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, the Chinar Corps in collaboration with Punit Balan Group installed a 150 feet high mast National Flag in the historic town of Shopian.

Interestingly, the event ushered in a new milestone in the history of South Kashmir by installing the highest flagpole in the entire UT of J&K, while the second highest flagpole is also located at Shopian. The foundation stone was laid on 18 October 2021 at Army Goodwill School, Balapur in a colorful event and was dedicated to the people of Shopian by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag by the GOC Chinar Corps and singing of National Anthem by the students from Army Goodwill School, Balapur. Drill by smartly turned out cadets of 1st J&K NCC Battalion, Srinagar showcased the pride of the local youth associated with the ‘Tricolour’.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps while dedicating the national flag to the people of Shopian, congratulated the gathering on the auspicious occasion of 73rd Republic day. The GOC in his speech said that the national flag is the greatest symbol of our national conscience, as it represents the supreme collective expression of our commitment and loyalty to our motherland. He congratulated the collective efforts of civil administration, citizens of Shopian and the Security Forces for striving for peace and progress in South Kashmir.