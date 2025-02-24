Mumbai, February 24: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the AIBE 19 Result 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 exam can check the results on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com when declared. The AIBE 19 examination was held on December 22 last year. Candidates were asked a total of 100 questions from 19 topics or subjects.

After the exams concluded, BCI released the provisional answer key on December 28. Following this, candidates were able to submit their objections from December 30, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Candidates who did raise objections against the answer key paid INR 500 per objection. Along with the AIBE 19 Exam 2024 results, the BCI is also likely to release the final answer keys. HBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards Released at bseh.org.in, Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket for Haryana Board Exams.

Steps To Check AIBE 19 Exam Scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AIBE 19 Result 2024 link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter using your login details and other credentials

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your AIBE 19 exam result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the result

Step 8: Take a printout for future reference

It must be noted that the Bar Council of India will announce the AIBE 19 exam result at allindiabarexamination.com. To qualify the AIBE 19 exam, candidates belonging to General and OBC need a minimum of 45 per cent, while SC/ST and Disabled candidates require 40 per cent. RRB NTPC Exam Date: When Will Railway Recruitment Board Release NTPC UG and Graduate-Level Exam Dates? Know Latest Updates and How To Check Exam Schedule.

For more details, candidates can check the official BCI website for updates on the AIBE 19 exam results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).