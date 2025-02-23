Mumbai, February 23: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the NTPC UG and Graduate-Level exam dates soon on its official websites at rrb.digialm.com. Candidates eagerly awaiting the schedule can check the exam dates once they are released on the respective regional RRB portals. Along with the exam dates, the board is likely to provide details such as the city intimation slip and admit card release dates. This recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies, including 8,113 graduate-level posts and 3,445 undergraduate-level posts. HBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards Released at bseh.org.in, Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket for Haryana Board Exams.

The application process for NTPC Graduate-Level posts was conducted from September 14 to October 13, 2024, while undergraduate-level registrations were accepted between September 21 and October 20, 2024. Candidates should regularly check their respective RRB regional websites for official updates on the exam schedule. With thousands of aspirants preparing for the exams, timely updates will help them plan accordingly. Scroll below to know the steps to check the RRB NTPC exam dates once released. PSCERT Result 2024 Announced: Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test Results Available at pstet.pseb.ac.in, Know Steps To Check and Download.

Steps to Check RRB NTPC Exam Schedule

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website rrb.digialm.com. Locate the Notification: On the homepage, find the notification for the NTPC UG or Graduate-Level exam dates. Click on the Exam Date Link: Click on the link for the NTPC exam schedule. Download the PDF: The exam schedule will open in a PDF format. Download it to your device. Check the Exam Dates: Review the dates and details provided for the NTPC exam. Save the Document: For future reference, save or print the exam schedule.

The RRB NTPC exams will be conducted through Computer-Based Tests (CBTs), with additional skill or aptitude tests required for specific posts. Once the exam dates are announced, candidates must download their city intimation slips, which provide details about the test centre location. Admit cards will be released a few days before the exam and will be available on the respective RRB regional websites. Candidates are advised to stay updated and regularly check the official portals for timely notifications and exam-related updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2025 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).