AIIMS PG 2020 Registration: Last Date to Make Corrections on Online Applications Is Today, Apply at aiimsexams.org

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is closing the online correction window today, March 11, 2020. All the candidates who are willing to study Post Graduate (PG) courses in AIIMS and applied to the entrance exam are advised to do the needful correction soon before the online window gets closed. The AIIMS PG 2020 registration began on February. The institute then rescheduled the date of correction and re-upload for rejected images. The basic registration correction window was opened from March 9 and is scheduled to be closed today, March 11, 2020, by 5:00 pm. All the candidates can visit the official website; aiimsexams.org to make the corrections to their entries for basic registration. After the procedure, the AIIMS PG 2020 candidates will be able to check the basic registration on March 12, 2020. JEE Main 2020 April Exam: NTA Extends Online Registration, Apply Till March 12.

After making the correction successfully, the dates for final registration for completion of other details such as qualification, city choice and payment will be announced soon. It is important to note here that the candidates whose basic registration status will be accepted can only proceed to the Generation of Code for Final Registration.

AIIMS PG 2020 Exam Pattern

The AIIMS PG entrance exam will be conducted in the online MCQ mode. The question paper will consist of 200 questions in total. The questions are categories for sub-categories such as Multiple True False Type, Match the Following Type, Sequential Arrangement Type, Multiple Completion Type, Reason Assertion Type, Extended Matching Items / Questions (EMI /EMQ), Single Best Answer Type.

AIIMS PG exam is scheduled for May 3, 2020. Candidates appearing in the entrance exam will get admission to July session of master’s level classes. For AIIMS undergraduate courses, students will have to appear in NTA conducted NEET.