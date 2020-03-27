AIIMS PG Entrance Exam 2020 Postponed Till Further Notice Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

New Delhi, March 27: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the AIIMS PG entrance examination 2020 for July session admission due to Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 3. However, considering the current situation and lockdown, the exam has been postponed till further notice. JEE Main 2020, NEET and Other Entrance Exams Latest Updates Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: Here’s All You Should Know About These Examinations.

There are a total of 539 MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh seats available in 7 AIIMS in Delhi, Patna, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh and Raipur. The notification states that "Accordingly, Practical/Clinical/Viva-voce Examination of all courses including Fellowship programme scheduled in May 2020 stands postponed till further notice.” CBSE Launches New Helpline Numbers on COVID-19 Safeguards for Students.

PG Entrance Exam is organised twice in a year by AIIMS to screen candidates who are eligible for MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch. (6 years), and MDS courses offered by it. The test consists of 200 Objective type/MCQ type questions for MD and MS programmes, while question paper for MDS candidates consists of 90 objective questions.

Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main in view of COVID-19 pandemic. There is uncertainty over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam which is scheduled for May 2.