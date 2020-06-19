AIIMS PG Result 2020 Declared: Check Scores And Download Results of MD, MS, MDS, DM and Other Exams at aiimsexams.org

New Delhi, June 19: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday declared the results for AIIMS PG 2020 Exams on its official website https://www.aiimsexams.org/. Those applicant applied for the post-graduate course in the premier medical institute of the country can access their results on the AIIMS website.

Apart from announcing the AIIMS PG 2020 Exams results, AIIMS administration also released a provisional merit list for online subject allocation or counselling. According to the details, the Mock round of online subject allocation or counselling is likely to be held from June 21, 2020 onwards, which would be followed by subsequent rounds of online subject allocation or counselling. AIIMS will upload the details on its website https://www.aiimsexams.org/. UPSC NDA NA (II) Exam 2020 Registration Begins Online at upsc.gov.in, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Important Dates.

Official stated that this year over 33,000 candidates had appeared for MD, MS, MDS,DM, CH, fellowship, BSc-postbasic, MSc Nursing courses. The entrance examinations took place on June 11, 2020. The administration informed that all safety measures -- advised by Union Health Ministry -- were taken in consideration while the exams were conducted.

Among other details, AIIMS officials stated include that the result has been released on merit list wise, roll number wise and only for those candidates who have been found provisionally eligible for online subject allocation.

Here's how to check AIIMS PG 2020 result:

1) Log on to the official AIIMS website - aiimsexam.org

2) Download the merit list, given in the PDF format.

3) Find your roll number on the merit list with the help of control F key.

