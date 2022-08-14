Mumbai, August 14: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key today, August 14. Meanwhile, NEET 2022 results will be out on August 18. Students can check the answer key by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

However, candidates must note that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET 2022 answer key yet and official notification is awaited. TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key Released At pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Know How To Raise Objections.

How to check NEET 2022 Answer Key

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Go to candidate activity

Once there, click on the answer key download link

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit and download the answer key

NEET 2022 answer key will be for the NEET UG 2022 exam held on July 17, 2022. Over 18 lakh students reportedly registered for this medical entrance exam. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website at regular intervals for more updates.

