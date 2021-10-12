New Delhi, October 12: The provisional seat allotment list for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) has been released. Candidates can check the AP POLYCET seat allotment list at appolycet.nic.in. One important thing that the candidates should remember is that they can check the AP POLYCET 2021 seat allotment results by logging in using their hall ticket numbers, form numbers, dates of birth, and passwords.

Based on the marks obtained and ranks secured in AP POLYCET 2021, students should make their choice filled during online AP POLYCET 2020 counselling and availability of seats, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has allotted seats to the students for admission. AP POLYCET 2021 Seat Allotment -- Direct Link

How To Check AP POLYCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates have to visit the official website appolycet.nic.in. Click on the candidate’s portal and enter the hall ticket number, date of birth, and password. Submit and the AP POLYCET 2021 seat allotment letter. Download the same and take a print copy.

Reports inform that the seats have been allotted to the shortlisted candidates on the basis of their merit, options entered during the online application of AP POLYCET counseling and availability of seats.

