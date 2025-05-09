New Delhi, May 9: Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the postponement of the remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate, and Post Qualification Course Examinations. The exams were scheduled between May 9 and 14.

"In partial modification of the Institute's Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025 dated 13th January 2025, it is announced for general information that in view of the tense and security situation in the Country, the remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 from 9th May 2025 to 14th May 2025, stand postponed," said ICAI. CA Exam 2025 Postponed: Amid India-Pakistan Tension, ICAI Postpones Remaining CA Exams, Says 'Revised Dates Will Be Announced in Due Course'.

"The revised dates will be announced in due course. The candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org," it added. Meanwhile, security has been heightened outside Shri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport in Amritsar. All the functions of the airport are shut until further notice. ACP Airport, Amritsar, Yadwinder Singh said, "There is adequate security at the airport. Only airport personnel are allowed inside. Police are continuously patrolling. The villagers have been made aware of protocols to be followed."

The Indian Army shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB) on Thursday night, sources confirmed to ANI. The District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) in Amritsar has urged all residents to stay indoors, keep their lights turned off, and draw their curtains for safety.

"All citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from the windows, keep lights turned off, and draw the window curtains. There is no need to panic. A siren will blow now, and we will pass the message again once it is clear," the Amritsar DPRO said. Punjab School Holiday: All Schools and Colleges To Remain Shut in State for Next 3 Days Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions.

The DPRO also lauded the armed forces and appealed to the public to cooperate. "Our armed forces are on the job, and we need to support them by staying indoors. There is no need to panic," the official added. India had earlier responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also made it clear that any attack on military installations would invite a suitable response.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)