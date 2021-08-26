New Delhi, August 26: The AP POLYCET hall ticket 2021 has been released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, August 26. Candidates can download the AP POLYCET hall ticket 2021 admit card or hall ticket by visiting the official website of the board i.e. polycetap.nic.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the entrance examination can download the admit card of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test from the website.

According to an official notification, the AP POLYCET 2021 exam will be held on September 1, 2021. Candidates must note that the exam will be held in a single shift. The timings of the AP POLYCET 2021 exam will be from 11 am to 1 pm. Also, the tentative date for AP POLYCET 2021 results declaration is September 11, but an official announcement on the result date is yet to be made.

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2021: How To Download Online

Candidates have to visit the official website of AP POLYCET--polycetap.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the tab that says ‘Print Hall Ticket’ in the main menu. A new window would open where the student has to enter several details including the Class 10 hall ticket number/mobile number, date of birth, and the Class 10 passing year. After entering all the required details, click on the ‘Submit’ button Upon successful login, your AP POLYCET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the computer screen. Check all the details like name, age and other things on the admit card Students can download the AP POLYCET 2021 hall ticket and keep it safe for future reference.

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) is conducted by the Department of Technical Education of Andhra Pradesh. The AP POLYCET exam is conducted in Andhra Pradesh for students seeking admission to all diploma programmes in Engineering, Non-Engineering, Technology offered at institutions across the state.

