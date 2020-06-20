Hyderabad, June 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday decided not to conduct class 10th exams in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The announcement to cancel Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) class 10 exam was made by state education minister Adimulapu Suresh. The minister said that the decision was taken due to cancel AP SSC exam 2020 due to sudden rise in COVID-19 cases. CBSE Schools to Conduct Exams for Year 2020 Online or Offline for Failed Class 9, 11 Students.

Last month, the BSEAP had decided to conduct the class 10 board exams 2020 in July. The BSEAP was to conduct board exams for only six papers instead of the originally scheduled 11 for class 10, because of the coronavirus lockdown. About 6,39,022 students had applied to appear for the SSC. Initially, the class 10th exams were scheduled to be held in March. Due to coronavirus, the exams were postponed to July 10. AP SSC Board Exam 2020 Update: BSEAP Class 10 Revised Schedule Released.

Statement By AP Education Minister:

Andhra Pradesh govt has decided not to conduct 10th class exams in the wake of #COVID19: State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh pic.twitter.com/GNff7fdnYH — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

The government also decided to cancel inter supplementary exams, and the first and second-year students who had failed are declared pass. The results for AP inter were declared on June 12. The Andhra Pradesh government had also promoted students from class 6 to 9 without any exams in the wake of coronavirus.

