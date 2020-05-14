AP SSC Board Exam 2020 Update: BSEAP Class 10 Revised Schedule Released, Check Timetable Here

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will conduct the class 10 board exams 2020 in July. According to the new schedule, the AP SSC Board Exam 2020 will now be held from July 10. BSEAP will conduct board exams for only six papers instead of the originally scheduled 11 for class 10, because of the coronavirus lockdown. Each of the six papers will be for a total of 100 marks. The board exams will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, as per the latest timetable. There is also no gap between the exam days. In this article, we bring you the revised schedule of AP SSC Board exam 2020. Exam, Results 2020 Updates Given by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank in His Live Session Today, Check Important Details Here.

BSEAP has been asked to increase the exam centres so that it can be conducted maintaining social distance. “The students will be made to sit at least one metre away to ensure social distancing as coronavirus can spread through community and human transfer,” the Education Minister, Adimulapu Suresh was quoted saying in earlier reports.

The AP SSC Board Exam 2020 revised schedule is released considering the present situation of pandemic. Seating arrangements will be made following guidelines on social distancing. Face mask is made mandatory at the exam hall. All subjects except for second language have two papers in BSEAP, but they decided to make it a single paper, so to conduct the exams in shortest possible time. CBSE Schools to Conduct Exams for Year 2020 Online or Offline for Failed Class 9, 11 Students.

AP SSC Board Exam 2020 Revised Schedule:

July 10- First Language

July 11- Second Language

July 12- English

July 13- Mathematics

July 14 - General Science

July 15-Social Studies

July 16- OSSC Main: Vocational

It is important to further note here that the candidates will appear in the board exams with their old hall tickets. However, there will options to download the fresh SSC admit cards from the official website; bseap.org. About 6,39,022 students have applied to appear for the SSC, class 10 examinations. The exams were scheduled to be held on March 23 but were postponed to March 31 and further cancelled because of the lockdown.