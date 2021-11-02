Shimla, November 2: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on Tuesday declared the preliminary result of the Combined Competitive exam for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS). Candidates can check HPPSC HPAS Prelims Result 2021 on the official website of the commission - hppsc.hp.gov.in. The prelims examination was conducted on September 26.

A total of 348 candidates qualified for the main examination, which is scheduled to be conducted in December 2021. The result was declared after taking into consideration the objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key. REET 2021 Results Announced: Here's How to Check Scores on reetbser21.com.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of the commission - hppsc.hp.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the link provided to Check HPPSC APAS Prelims Exam result 2021.

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF file.

Check your roll number using ctrl+F.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 18 vacancies for the posts, including Assistant Registrar, HP Police Service and Tehsildar. The date for the Main examination will be released on the official website. For any queries regarding the examination, candidates can even contact commission's office over the phone - 0177-2624313 - from 10 am to 5 pm.

