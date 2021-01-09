Mumbai, January 9: The admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 was released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Bombay. Candidates can download the website from the official website of IIT Bombay - gate.iitb.ac.in. Eligible candidates are needed to log in with their credentials to download their admit cards. GATE 2021 Online Registration: Know Exam Centre Notification and Other Important Updates at gate.ittb.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted from February 6 to 14. The GATE exam 2021 will have two sections - General Aptitude (GA) and Candidate’s Selected Subject. There will be 10 questions in the General Aptitude section and 55 questions in the subject of Candidate’s choice. The entire exam will be of 100 marks and candidates will be given three hours to solve the question paper. GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Begins Application Process at appsgate.iitb.ac.in, Here Are Steps to Get Registered.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit GATE 2021 official website - gate.iitb.ac.in.

Click on the link - GATE 2021 admit card.

Enter login details to download the admit card.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Admit card contains details about exam timings, centre and other instructions. IIT Bombay has introduced new changes in GATE 2021. Two new subject papers have been introduced by the institute—ES (Environmental Science and Engineering) and XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in Economics / English / Linguistics / Philosophy / Psychology / Sociology. The papers for GATE 2021 exam will be entirely objective.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2021 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).