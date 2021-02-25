New Delhi, February 25: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today declared the results of the CS Professional (both old and new syllabus) exam on its official website. Those who appeared for the ICSI CS Professional Exam can check their results at icsi.edu. Beside the ICSI CS Professional Exam Result, candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks have also been announced by the ICSI on the official website. Delhi: All Nursery to Class 2 Students To Be Promoted, No Offline Exams for Students Till Class 8.

The ICSI CS Professional Exam was held in December last year. According to the official results, Tanya Pradeep Grover got the first rank in CS Professional exam (new syllabus). Sudarshan Vijaykumar Maharshi bagged the top position in CS Professional exam (old syllabus). NEET PG 2021 Application Process Begins Today at nbe.edu.in, Exam Scheduled on April 18; Check Other Dates.

How to Check and Download ICSI CS Professional Exam Result:

Visit the official ICSI website: www.icsi.edu.

Under the "What's New" section, click on the link of the ICSI CS result.

Fill in the required details such as roll number and registration number.

The ICSI CS Professional result will be on display.

Download the result for further reference.

Physical copies of mark sheets of candidates will be sent to their registered address. If a candidate does not receive the mark sheet within 30 days of declaration of result, s/he can contact the authorities at exams@icsi.edu. Meanwhile, the result of the Executive programme examinations will be announced at 2 pm today.

