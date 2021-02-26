Srinagar, February 26: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for Class 10 Board Examination for the academic year 2020-21. Students can visit the board's official website to check their results. The official website is - jkbose.ac.in. The result has been announced for the schools belonging to the Kashmir Division of the Union Territory. JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 Declared Online at jkbose.ac.in: Anshul Thakur Tops in Science, Ritika Sharma Tops in Arts, Kirti Tops in Commerce; Check Topper List Here.

To check the results, the candidates will have visit the official website of JKBOSE. The students can login to the website by entering their roll numbers as mentioned in their admit cards issued by the board prior to the examination. In order to ensure that social distancing norms are being followed, the board had doubled the number of exam centres this year. Click Here to the Direct Link.

Follow this Step-By-Step Guide to View & Download the Results:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

A results link will be displayed on the Home Page, click on it.

A new web page would open.

Enter Your Roll Number in the space provided.

Click on search option.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future references.

Students are advised to contact the authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies or confusion. In the examination that took place in November last year, as many as 1,06,465 students (74,465 from Kashmir Division and 32,000 from Jammu Division) –were expected to appear. The board had set up a total of 1,145 exam centres ( 814 in Kashmir and 331 in Jammu's Winter Zone) for the same.

