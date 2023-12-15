Patna, December 15: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the application details for the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2024. The registration process began on December 15 and will go on till January 2. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website at bsebstet.com.

The Bihar STET is held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The exam consists of a total of 150 marks and does not consist of any negative marking for any incorrect answer. The exam date for 2024 will be announced by BSEB soon. Mizoram Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Time Table for Class 10, 12 Examinations Released at mbse.edu.in, Know How To Download .

Bihar STET 2024: Application Fee

Candidates from the General, OBC, or EWS categories need to pay an application fee of Rs. 960/- if applying for either Paper I or Paper II and Rs. 1140/- if applying for both papers. For SC/ST category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 760/- for either Paper I or Paper II and remains Rs. 1140/- for both papers. AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

Bihar STET 2024: Age Limit

The minimum age should be 18 years. General candidates must not be more than 37 years old, general category female candidates must be within 40 years of age, SC, ST male and female candidates must be within 42 years, and BC, and EBC applicants must be within 40 years old.

Bihar STET 2024: How to Apply

Visit the official website at bsebstet.com. Click on the registration option on the homepage. Complete the registration with necessary details. Log in using generated credentials. Fill out the application form and upload required documents. Pay the applicable fees. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants must hold a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) or a B.Ed along with graduation or post-graduation to qualify for the exam.

