Aizawl, December 14: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) released the Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet today, December 14. The timetables for HSLC and HSSLC examinations have been released today. Candidates who will be appearing for the Mizoram Board Exam 2024 can check the exam dates by visiting the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.

As per the official notification, the HSLC or Class 10 examination will begin on February 26 and end on March 15. The Class 10 board exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. The board also said that the practical examination will be conducted on February 21 in a single shift from 9 am to 4 pm. CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Released: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces Time Table of Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Schedule Here.

How to Download Mizoram Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet:

Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in .

. On the homepage, click on the Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet for Classes 10 and 12.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Download the page.

Take a printout for future reference.

On the other hand, the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Arts, Science and Commerce) or Class 12 examinations will begin on February 28 and end on March 28. While the exams will be in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm, the practical examination will be held on February 14. For more details, students can check the official website of MBSE. CLAT Exam Result 2024: Common Law Admission Test Examination Results Likely To Be Declared Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Know How to Check.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, December 13, released SOPs and guidelines for CBSE Board Exam 2024 practical exams. Students appearing for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 can check the Class 10 and 12 practical exam SOPs and guidelines on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2023 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).