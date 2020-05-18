BSEB 10th Board Exam 2020 Result Date: Evaluation Process Is Over, Bihar Board to Declare Matric Results Soon Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), is expected to declare the BSEB 10th board exam 2020 result soon. According to the latest report, the evaluation process for the exam is completed, and the verification process of toppers are underway. This hints that the Bihar Board is at their final leg of declaring the Matric board exam 2020 result. Although the final date is not yet confirmed, the scores are expected to be announced in May itself. Candidates who appeared in this year's BSEB 10th board exams are advised to stay alert and keep a thorough check at the official website; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In this article, find out how you can check your BSEB 10th board exam 2020 result, after the scores are announced.

There were rumours over the weekend, that BSEB would declare the 10th board exam result on Monday, May 18, 2020. However, there is no update on the same. Tentative dates shared by media reports further suggest that the Bihar Board Matric Result could be out between May 20 and May 25, 2020. Again, there is no confirmation. Although the results are expected to be declared this month, since the evaluation process is reportedly over, candidates are advised to not believe in rumours and stay in tuned with BSEB official website only, as any update will be notified on the site.

“Evaluation of pending answersheets is completed in all districts. Compilation of result is on. After preparation of toppers’ list, the board will finish other formalities including verification of toppers’ copies and interview of toppers’ through video call,” an official was quoted saying in Hindustan Times report.

How to Check BSEB 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official website of BSEB; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Once declared, the BSEB 10th result 2020 link will be activated.

After clicking the result link, candidates will have to submit their roll number.

Your Bihar Board class 12 exam result will appear on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

This year, above 15 lakhs students appeared in the Bihar Board exams 2020, held across 1368 exam centres. The class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2020. BSEB has already declared the results for class 12 board exams 2020 for all the streams on March 24.