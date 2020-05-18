CISCE Revises Class 12 Board Exam Pattern: From 2021, ISC English and Maths to Have 20 Marks Project Work, Check Details Online at cisce.org

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has changed the exam pattern for ISC class 12 students. From 2021, students will have to appear for 80 marks theoretical exam for English and Mathematics, instead of 100 marks. The remaining 20 marks will be allotted to project work. The Council has announced this latest development on its official website; cisce.org through an official notification. The board has also informed that students can choose their topics for the projects in the annexure attached with the notice. Candidates are hence advised to read the detail notification, available on the website of CISCE and according to prepare for ISC 12th board exam 2021. CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released: Check and Download Timetable for Remaining Exams Online.

It is important to note that the same pattern was introduced for ISC Year 2022 Examination. “The CISCE had introduced a 20 marks Project Work for the subjects English and Mathematics from the ISC Year 2022 Examination. The CISCE has now decided to introduce the same for the ISC Year 2021 Examination also. The existing pattern of a 100 marks Question Paper in the two subjects shall now be replaced with two components in each of these Subjects/Papers, i.e. Theory Paper (80 marks) and Project Work (20 marks),” reads the official statement. You can read the full notice by clicking here.

For class 12 English, 20 marks will be divided into listening, speaking and writing, with each having five marks. The marks will be allotted by teachers internally. Again, the remaining five marks will be awarded on the writing skills based on external assessment. For ISC Class 12 Maths, students will have to take up two projects from any topic covered in theory. Three lists will be given to students so that candidates can choose from the topics. The Maths projects would consist of graphs, trigonometric functions, or linear equations, to name a few.

Meanwhile, CISCE is yet to announce the revised date sheet for class 10 and class 12 board exams 2020, which were postponed because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In an earlier notice, the Council had said that the pending exams of ICSE, ISC will be held within a period of six to eight days, including Saturday and Sunday.