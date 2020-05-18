CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released: Check and Download Timetable for Remaining Exams Online at cbse.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The new date sheet for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and class 12 remaining board exams 2020 have been released today, May 18. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the revised schedule can check the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam 2020 dates by visiting the official website; cbse.nic.in. As per the online schedule, the board exams for remaining subjects which were postponed because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown will be held from July 1 to July 15, 2020. You can check the CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exam 2020 date sheet, below in this article.

The CBSE board exams 2020 will be held for 29 major papers, including six for class 10 students of North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be conducted for candidates across the country. For class 12, the exams will be conducted for Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

Here's the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet:

CBSE releases date sheet for class 12th board examinations for the remaining papers. pic.twitter.com/v4YG8OH2ZV — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

Here's CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet:

CBSE releases date sheet for the re-scheduled board examinations of class 10th (for North-East Delhi only) pic.twitter.com/a49FC9OaNg — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

The board was about to release the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam date sheet over the last weekend. However, it got cancelled. The HRD Minister tweeted, “#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datesheets of the board exams of classes 10th and 12th, due to which, the date sheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”

Now that the board exam 2020 timetable is released for the examinations which were cancelled because of the lockdown, students are advised to revise everything they studied properly to score well. Meanwhile, CBSE has also given another opportunity for students who failed in class 9 and class 11. Affiliated schools can conduct online and offline exams for these failed candidates.