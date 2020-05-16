CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 Time Table Update: Datesheet for Board Examinations to Be Released on Monday, May 18 at cbse.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 16: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2020 date sheet on Monday, May 18 instead of today due to 'technical aspects'. HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to announce the latest update and said the CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets. "CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted", Pokhriyal tweeted.

The CBSE board exam 2020 will be released for the remaining examinations that were cancelled because of the COVID-19 lockdown. Candidates can check and download the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2020 by visiting the official website; cbse.nic.in.

Here's the tweet by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal:

#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, the HRD Minister had said that the datesheet for CBSE examination for Class 10th and 12th will be released on Saturday, May 16, at 5 pm. Earlier this month, the CBSE in its notification stated that the remaining exams would be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020.

The students were waiting impatiently for the schedule, which is finally released today. For class 12, the papers which were postponed are Geography, Business Studies, Hindi Core and Elective, Home Science and Sociology. Again, subjects like Computer Science, old syllabus and new syllabus, Information Practice Old, Information Practice New syllabus, Information Technology, IT and Bio-Technology were also left to be conducted. CBSE Schools to Conduct Exams for Year 2020 Online or Offline for Failed Class 9, 11 Students.

For class 10, CBSE will conduct the board exams for students of North East Delhi only. Below is the detailed timetable for CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams 2020. Students can check the schedule and start their preparations accordingly. Meanwhile, the board has begun the evaluation process of the exams that were already conducted. In addition, the board has given another chance to the failed candidates for class 9 and class 11, as affiliated schools were allowed to conduct online and offline examinations.