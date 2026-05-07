CBSE 12th Result 2026 Website: Direct Link and How To Check Class 12 Board Results at results.cbse.nic.in

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board exam results 2026 by the second week of May. While the board has not yet confirmed a specific date and time, official sources indicate that the evaluation process is in its final stages. Over 18 lakh students who appeared for the examinations held between February 17 and April 10, 2026, are currently awaiting their marks. Once declared, the results will be available on the board's primary result portal, results.cbse.nic.in.

Official Websites to Check Results

To ensure a smooth experience during the high-traffic period of the result declaration, CBSE will host the scores on multiple official platforms. Students are advised to keep their Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and Date of Birth ready. When Will CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Be Declared? Know How To Download Marksheet.

The primary websites for result access are:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in How to Check CBSE Class 12 Results Online

Once the board activates the result link, students can follow these steps to access their digital scorecard:

Visit the Website: Go to results.cbse.nic.in. Select the Link: Click on the link titled "Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2026." Enter Credentials: Input your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID exactly as mentioned on your hall ticket. Submit: Click the "Submit" button to view your marks. Download: Save the digital marksheet and take a printout for immediate reference.

Alternative Methods: DigiLocker and UMANG App

In addition to the official websites, CBSE provides digital marksheets and passing certificates via government-authorized applications. These documents are legally valid for college admissions under the IT Act.

DigiLocker: Students can log in to the DigiLocker website or app using their registered mobile number or Aadhaar. Under the "Education" section, select CBSE and enter the required details to fetch the Class 12 marksheet.

UMANG App: Download the UMANG app from the Play Store or App Store. Search for "CBSE" and navigate to the results section to view the scorecard.

SMS & IVRS: For students with limited internet access, the board usually provides an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) and SMS-based result checking. Detailed numbers for these services will be released on the day of the result. CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 Released at cbse.gov.in; Exam Begins May 15. Background and Passing Criteria

The Class 12 exams are a critical milestone for higher education in India. To qualify, a student must secure at least 33% marks in each subject, as well as an overall aggregate of 33%. This includes passing both theory and practical components separately where applicable.

Following the announcement, students dissatisfied with their results will have the opportunity to apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or a photocopy of their evaluated answer books. The schedule for these processes, along with the dates for Supplementary (Compartment) exams, will be announced shortly after the main results.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 07:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).