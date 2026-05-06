When Will CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Be Declared? Know How To Download Marksheet

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The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 shortly, with over 18 lakh students awaiting their scores. The results, which are crucial for college admissions and future academic opportunities, will be released on official platforms including cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE officials have indicated that the evaluation process is progressing smoothly. Although no official date has been confirmed, the timeline suggests the results could be declared soon, possibly in line with or earlier than last year’s schedule, when results were announced on May 13. CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 Released at cbse.gov.in; Exam Begins May 15.

Where and How to Check Results

Once declared, students can access their scorecards online using their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. The results will be available on official CBSE websites, as well as through digital platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG.

Students are advised to rely only on official platforms to avoid misinformation and delays during peak traffic. How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker?

Steps to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Click on “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

Click on submit

View and download the marksheet

The online marksheet will be provisional, while original certificates will be distributed later by schools. However, digital copies will remain valid for admissions and official use.

Students can also access their marksheets via DigiLocker by logging in with their registered mobile number and navigating to the education section. CBSE has emphasized digital access this year to reduce delays and ensure smoother result distribution. Results will additionally be available through SMS services for students with limited internet access.

This year, CBSE has implemented an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, allowing examiners to evaluate answer sheets digitally. The move is aimed at improving accuracy and speeding up the compilation process, raising expectations of an earlier result declaration. The Class 12 exams were conducted between February 17 and April 10.

In 2025, CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.39%, with girls outperforming boys. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 91.52%, compared to 85.12% for boys, while transgender students recorded 77.50%.

Along with the 2026 results, CBSE is expected to release detailed data including pass percentages, topper information, and regional performance.

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for verification, rechecking, and re-evaluation after the results are announced. Detailed instructions for these processes will be provided by CBSE.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and monitor official CBSE platforms for confirmed updates on the result date, time, and direct links.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).