CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 Released at cbse.gov.in; Exam Begins May 15

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Class 10 Phase 2 (Second Board) examinations, scheduled to begin on May 15, 2026. This second phase provides an opportunity for over 6.6 lakh registered students to either improve their scores or clear compartment requirements following the Phase 1 results declared earlier this April. Schools can now download the hall tickets through the official Pariksha Sangam portal, while private candidates have direct access to their documents via the board's website.

Schedule and Participation Details

The Phase 2 examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM and are slated to conclude on May 21, 2026. According to board data, the Science and Mathematics papers see the highest engagement, with over 4.7 lakh and 5.4 lakh students appearing, respectively. GSEB SSC Result 2026 Declared: Gujarat Board 10th Result Out at gseb.org; 83.86% Students Pass, Steps To Download Scorecard.

Date Subjects May 15 Mathematics (Standard and Basic) May 16 English (Communicative and Language & Literature) May 18 Science May 21 Social Science

Mandatory Guidelines for Candidates

The CBSE has issued strict instructions for all students to ensure a smooth examination process. The admit card is a mandatory document; students without a physical copy, duly signed and stamped by their school principal, will not be permitted entry into the testing center.

Reporting Time: Candidates must be inside the exam hall by 10:00 AM. No entry will be permitted after this cutoff.

Candidates must be inside the exam hall by 10:00 AM. No entry will be permitted after this cutoff. Uniform and ID: Regular students are required to wear their official school uniform and carry their school-issued identity card alongside the board admit card.

Regular students are required to wear their official school uniform and carry their school-issued identity card alongside the board admit card. Prohibited Items: Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and all other electronic communication devices are strictly banned from the premises. VITEEE 2026 Result Date: When Will VIT Entrance Exam Results Be Announced and How To Check Rank Card.

Background: The Two-Board Policy

In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this year marks the full implementation of the two-phase examination system for Class 10. This policy allows students to appear for exams twice in an academic year, with the higher of the two scores being reflected in their final certificate. The board has also cautioned students and parents against falling for misinformation. Candidates are advised to verify all exam-related updates exclusively through the official CBSE website and refrain from sharing unverified materials on platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).