New Delhi, July 20: There are speculations that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may declare class 10 results 2021 on Tuesday, i.e. July 20. However, there is no official confirmation from the board. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the CBSE for any information regarding the result. Earlier, the board has said that it would be declared class 10 and 12 results by mid-July, but later Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE examination controller, stated that the results would be announced by the end of the month.

Some reports even suggest that the results could be delayed this year. "These are extraordinary circumstances as such. The process is elaborate and new for all, including schools," reported CBSE official Rama Sharma as saying. Results will be declared at the official websites of the CBSE. Students can check their scores on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. CBSE Result 2021: Marksheets for Class 10 & 12 To Be Available on DigiLocker; Here is How to Sign Up and Access Your Scorecards.

Steps To Check The Result:

Vist official Websites of The Board - cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link to check the class 10 result on the home page.

Enter login credentials.

Click on Submit.

Results will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for furure reference.

CBSE board results 2021 can also be checked via DigiLocker, UMANG platforms and even through the SMS facility. The mark sheets for both the classes will be uploaded on DigiLocker also. Students can visit the official website of DigiLocker or install the app to view and download their scorecards. CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021: Board To Open Tabulation Portal for Moderation of Class 11 and 12 Marks From July 16–22, Results by July 31.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The results will be calculated n the basis of internal assessment. For Class 10, 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment and the remaining 80 marks will be calculated based on student's performance in various tests or exams conducted throughout the academic year.

Similarly, the Class 12 result will be based on the 30:30:40 evaluation criteria. The board has given weightage of 30 percent to Class 10 marks, 30 percent to Class 11 and 40 percent to marks obtained in Class 12 internal exams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2021 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).