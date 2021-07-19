New Delhi, July 19: The highly awaited CSBE results of Class 10 and Class 12 for the academic session 2020-21 are expected to be announced by the board by end of this month. The marksheets for both the classes will be uploaded on DigiLocker as well. Students can visit the official website of DigiLocker or install the app to view and download their scorecards. CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021: Board To Open Tabulation Portal for Moderation of Class 11 and 12 Marks From July 16–22, Results by July 31.

DigiLocker is an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that provides a secure cloud based platform for storing, sharing and verification of documents and certificates in digital format. As per its website, DigiLocker has over 67 million registered users and have issued 4.32 billion documents so far. It was launched in 2015 and uses Aadhaar to verify identity of the user and also enable authentic document access. CBSE Class 12 Exam Results 2021: Supreme Court Approves 30:30:40 Assessment Plan for Class 12; Know Details Here.

Know How To Sign Up on DigiLocker Website:

Visit the official DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in

On the home page a Sign Up option is available on far right, click on it

A new page will open

Enter relevant details:

Full Name (As Per Aadhaar Card) Your Date of Birth Specify Gender Enter Mobile Number Set 6 Digit Security Pin Enter Email ID Enter Aadhaar Number

Submit the form once filled

Generate your Username.

Once your signed up and your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access and download your Class 10 and Class 12 marksheet for academic year 2020-21 after the CBSE announces results, which are expected to be out by the end of this month.

Here is How To Access CBSE Mareksheet on DigiLocker Website:

Visit the official website on DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in

On the home page scroll down to 'Education' section

Under this click on icon for Central Board of Secondary Education

Select the document required

Sign in by using your mobile number, Aadhaar number or Username and Security Pin

Alternatively documents in DigiLocker can also be accessed through it app. The DigiLocker App is available on Google Play Store for android users and App Store for iOS users. You can install the app on your phone, sign in with relevant details and access your CBSE marksheets.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examination were cancelled owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For Class 10, 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment and remaining 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the student's performance in various tests or exams conducted throughout the academic year. The Class 12 result will be based on the 30:30:40 evaluation criteria. Accordingly, 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 marks, 30 per cent to Class 11 and 40 per cent to marks obtained in Class 12 internal exams.

