New Delhi, Nov 23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the tentative dates for the Class 12th board practical exams 2020-21 amid the speculation of postponing or cancellation of the exams in the wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Board will conduct practical exams for Class 12th from January 1 till February 8 as per tentative dates. CBSE has clarified that the exact dates for the exams would be notified later.

Though, the final notification regarding the exam schedule for students of Class 10th and 12th has yet to be formally announced by the board. However, the CBSE has made it clear that there is no proposal to cancel or postpone the board examinations.

The board has fixed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting the examinations. All the schools would be sent separate dates for conducting the board practical exams for which the board would appoint an observer. The board observer will oversee the observer, practical and project evaluation.

The Secondary Education Board says that preparations are on for conducting the board exams in early 2021 in which lakhs of students in India would be appearing for. If all goes well these exams would be conducted at the appropriate time.

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi assured that class 10th and 12th board examinations would be held in 2021.

CBSE is planning out the complete schedule for the examinations. The Board will soon reveal the process of evaluation for the exams. Despite clarifying its position on conducting the board exams, it is not yet known when the theory exams would start.

Various organisations across the country have demanded postponing the board exams in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus infection.

Tripathi said, "During March-April last year, we were nervous about how to proceed ahead but our schools and teachers did a commendable job and adapted themselves using new technology in the teaching work. During this time the teachers trained on their own. Since the last few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become normal to take online classes for students using various learning apps.

All CBSE board-affiliated schools would be provided an app and its link would be made available to them. Schools will also have to upload the photos of all students during their practical exams on this app. The photo will include that of students, observers, outside examiners and school examiners.

Various schools across the country will conduct the practicals only by an external examiner appointed by the CBSE board.

On completion of the exam evaluation, schools will have to upload the marks scored by all students on the link provided by the board. Practical exam and project evaluation work would be conducted in the respective schools.

