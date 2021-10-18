New Delhi, October 18: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheets for term 1 examination of Class 10 and Class 12 for the academic year 2021-22 on Monday, October 18. However the time for the same is not yet confirmed. The examination time table will be uploaded on the official website of the board. Students of Class 10 and 12 can visit the official website of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in to view and download the date sheet for CBSE Term 1 Examination. CBSE Exams 2021-22: CBSE Board Exams of Class 10 and 12 Will Be Taken in Two Terms Each on 50% Syllabus.

The term 1 examination will be conducted by the CBSE in November-December this year, while the term 2 exams will be held in March-April 2022. The examination will be based on objective type questions in term 1 and the duration of each test will be of 90 minutes. Since term 1 exams will be conducted in the winter session, hence they will commence from 11: 30 am. It should be noted that the final result will be declared only after the term -2 or year end examination.

Here Is How To Download CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet 2021-22 on Official Website, Once Released:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link for date sheet

Download the date sheet

Take a print out for future references

Meanwhile, the term 2 examination could be conducted either objective-type format or subjective-type format depending upon the COVID-19 situation in the country. The CBSE had announced the bifurcation of board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 starting from the ongoing academic session. It also said that the subjects of both the classes will be divided as minor and majors. The examination for the minor subjects will take place first, followed by the exams for the major ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2021 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).