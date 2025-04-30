Mumbai, April 30: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the ISC Class 12 results for the academic year 2024–25. Students across the country can now access their scores on the official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. This year, along with the ISC 12th results, the ICSE Class 10 results were also declared, bringing a sense of accomplishment to thousands of students. As schools begin to celebrate the hard work of their students, many are looking ahead to the next academic milestones. CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2025 Date and Time: CISCE To Announce Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results on April 30, Know Timing and Other Details.

For those looking to check their ISC results, the process is straightforward. Students will need to visit the official CISCE result portal, enter their unique ID, index number, and CAPTCHA code to access their scorecards. Let's take a look at the simple steps on how to check your ISC Class 12 result online.

Steps To Check Your ISC Class 12 Results Online:

Visit the Official Website: Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org to access the result page. Select ISC 12th Result 2025: On the homepage, click on the link for the ISC Class 12 result for the year 2025. Enter Your Details: You will be prompted to enter your unique ID, index number, and the CAPTCHA code displayed on the page. Submit and View Results: After entering the required details, click the 'Submit' button to view your ISC Class 12 result on the screen. Download and Print: Download your result and print a copy for future reference or official use.

With the ISC Class 12 results now out, students can begin their next chapter, whether that involves pursuing higher education or exploring career opportunities. This moment marks the culmination of years of hard work and determination. Those seeking to recheck or improve their results can avail of the necessary options provided by CISCE.

