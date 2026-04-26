The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) Board results for 2026 by April 30. While an official notification is still pending, senior officials have indicated that the evaluation process is nearing completion. Once released, the results will be available to lakhs of students through the Council's official websites and integrated digital platforms.

How To Access ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Results 2026 Online

Students can view their scorecards on the official portals: cisce.org and results.cisce.org. To download the results, candidates will need to enter their Unique Identification (UID) number and Index Number as provided on their admit cards. NEET Admit Card 2026 Date and Time: Hall Ticket Releasing April 27 at 10 AM on neet.nta.nic.in.

In addition to the official websites, the Council has partnered with DigiLocker to provide digital versions of marksheets and passing certificates. This allows students to access their credentials immediately upon declaration, even if the main websites experience high traffic.

Digital Access via DigiLocker

To utilise DigiLocker, students must first register an account. The platform provides a secure way to store and share academic documents. New users can follow these steps to prepare:

Registration: Visit the DigiLocker website or app, sign up using a mobile number, and verify it via OTP.

Visit the DigiLocker website or app, sign up using a mobile number, and verify it via OTP. Profile Setup: Users must provide basic details, including their name, date of birth, and email ID. Linking a government-issued ID is often recommended to verify the profile and sync academic records automatically.

Users must provide basic details, including their name, date of birth, and email ID. Linking a government-issued ID is often recommended to verify the profile and sync academic records automatically. Retrieving Scores: Once the results are live, users can navigate to the "Education" section, select the "Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations," and enter their UID and Index Number to fetch their digital marksheet.

Information Included in the Marksheet

The digital marksheet provided via DigiLocker is considered a valid document for preliminary admissions. The scorecard will feature the following details:

Student’s name and roll details

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and aggregate percentage

Final result status (Pass/Fail). HPCL Admit Card 2026 Released for Officer Exam, Here’s How To Download Hall Ticket at hindustanpetroleum.com.

The 2026 board exams were conducted across thousands of centres in India and abroad. Traditionally, the CISCE declares both Class 10 and 12 results on the same day. Following the declaration, the Council usually opens a window for recheck requests for students who are unsatisfied with their marks. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and monitor the official CISCE portal for the precise time of the announcement.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).