The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 board exam results in the final week of April 2026. While the council recently debunked viral social media claims regarding an April 22 release, officials have indicated that the evaluation process is in its final stages. Approximately 2.6 lakh students who appeared for the exams held between February 17 and March 30 are now awaiting their marks, which will be accessible through multiple digital platforms, including official websites, SMS services, and DigiLocker.

How to Check ICSE Class 10 Results on Official Websites

Once the result link is activated, students can access their provisional marksheets directly from the CISCE portals.

Step 1: Visit the official result website at results.cisce.org or the main council site at cisce.org.

Visit the official result website at results.cisce.org or the main council site at cisce.org. Step 2: Select "ICSE" from the course selection dropdown menu.

Select "ICSE" from the course selection dropdown menu. Step 3: Enter your Unique ID (UID) and Index Number exactly as they appear on your admit card.

Enter your Unique ID (UID) and Index Number exactly as they appear on your admit card. Step 4: Solve the security captcha code displayed on the screen.

Solve the security captcha code displayed on the screen. Step 5: Click "Show Result" to view the marksheet. It is recommended to download and print a copy for immediate academic use. Goa Board Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at gbshse.in, Know Steps To Check Scores.

Alternative Methods: SMS and DigiLocker

In the event of high website traffic, the council provides alternative methods to ensure students can receive their results promptly.

Via SMS Service:

To get results on a mobile phone, students can send a text message in the following format:

ICSE [Seven-digit Unique ID] to 09248082883

Via DigiLocker:

CISCE will also issue digital versions of marksheets and passing certificates through DigiLocker, which are legally valid for Class 11 admissions.

Log in to the DigiLocker portal or app using your Aadhaar-linked credentials.

Search for "Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations" under the education category.

Select "Class X Marksheet" and enter your UID and Index Number to fetch the document.

Important Post-Result Information

The online result is considered a provisional marksheet. Original physical certificates and marksheets will be dispatched to respective schools several weeks after the online declaration. Students who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for a re-evaluation or rechecking through the official portal. This window typically opens within a few days of the result announcement. Notably, CISCE has discontinued compartment exams in favour of "Improvement Exams," allowing students to appear for up to two subjects to improve their scores later in the year. CISCE Class 10 and 12 Result 2026: CISCE Likely To Declare ICSE and ISC Exam Results by April 30.

Historical Trends and Passing Criteria

In 2025, the results were declared on April 30, with a pass percentage exceeding 99 per cent. To qualify, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent in at least five subjects, including English. As the 2026 results approach, students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and rely only on verified notifications from the official CISCE website to avoid misinformation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).