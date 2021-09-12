New Delhi, September 12: Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) Admit Card 2021 was released on Sunday. Candidates appearing for the CUCET 2021 exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the exam - cucet.nta.nic.in. The CUCET 2021 exam is scheduled to take place on September 15, 16, 23 and 24 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. JPSC Combined Civil Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards at jpsc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted for both Undergraduate/ Integrated (UI) and Post Graduate (PG) programmes for 2021 for the 12 participating Central Universities. “Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET), for admission to different programmes of the participating Central Universities, will provide a single-window opportunity to the students to seek admission in these participating Universities / Institute(s) across the country,” NTA said. APPSC ADO Admit Card 2021 Released At appsc.gov.in; Here are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Steps To Download The Admit card:

Visit the official website - cucet.nta.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to download the hall ticket.

Enter login details, including application number and date of birth.

Click on “Login”.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

Notably, the exams will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. The admit card contains important information regarding the exam, including reporting time, address of the exam centre and other details and instructions.

The 12 universities participating in the CUCET 2021 exam are - Assam University, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Gujarat, Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of South Bihar and Central University of Tamil Nadu

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2021 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).