Mumbai, July 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised provisional answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 examination. Candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2023 examination can visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in to check the updated provisional answer keys.

"Revised Provisional Answer keys of CUET(UG) - 2023 are available", read the notification on the official website. The NTA released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2023 examination on June 29. It must be noted that the NTA released the updated provisional answer keys after some teachers and students claimed the price was unfairly charged.

Steps To Check Revised Answers Keys of CUET UG 2023:

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the revised answer key link

A pdf will page will be displayed on the screen

Check the revised answer key thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference.

The teachers and students said that the answers to even basic questions were given wrong in the answer key that was released by the NTA. Given the mistakes, the teachers and students demanded the NTA release a revised answer key before allowing candidates to raise objections.

Meanwhile, the Consortium of National Law Universities has begun the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2024 exam. The last date to submit the application form is November 3. Candidates who are interested can apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

