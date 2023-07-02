Vijayawada, July 2: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is scheduled to announce the results of AP ECET 2023 today, on July 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP ECET Result 2023 will be declared today at 4 pm. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

The AP ECET 2023 examination took place on June 20, and the preliminary answer key for the exam was made available on June 23. Candidates had the opportunity to raise objections to the preliminary key until June 25. UPSC IFS Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission Declares Indian Forest Service Final Exam Results at upsc.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

How To Check AP ECET Result 2023

Visit the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Once on the homepage, click on the result link

Enter your login details

AP ECET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the AP ECET 2023 results and take the printout for future reference.

AP ECET 2023 is conducted with the purpose of granting admission into 2nd year-level Lateral Entry programs in Engineering/Pharmacy Courses. It is specifically designed for diploma holders in Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) candidates who wish to pursue these courses during the academic year 2023-24. CUET UG 2023 Result Date: NTA Likely To Release Common University Entrance Test Exam Results on This Date at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Once the AP ECET 2023 results are announced, the exam authorities will publish a merit list. This merit list will consist of the names of candidates who are eligible for participation in the counselling process. The preparation of the AP ECET 2023 merit list will be based on the scores/marks obtained by the candidates in the AP ECET examination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2023 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).