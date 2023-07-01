Mumbai, July 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 exam results soon. As per various media reports, the CUET UG 2023 exam results are likely to be declared by July 15. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2023 entrance exam can visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in to check and download their results.

This year, around 14 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2023 examination. It must be noted that the NTA already released the CUET UG Answer Key 2023 on June 28. Following this, candidates were able to raise objections till today, July 1. Candidates who are challenging the questions have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Odisha Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at bseodisha.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Odisha HSC Supplementary Exams Released, Know How To Download.

Steps To Download CUET UG Results 2023:

Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the "CUET UG 2023 result" link on the homepage

Now, enter using your login details

Next, click on submit

Your CUET UG 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take a printout for future reference

Candidates must note that all the challenges made by them will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of a candidate is found to be correct, then the Answer Key will be revised and also applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Results to be Out Today on karresults.nic.in, Know How to Check and Download Scorecards Online.

Based on these corrections, the final answer key will be updated and the result will be prepared and released later. Meawhile, the Kakatiya University declared TS ICET Result 2023 on June 29, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Integrated Common University Test can check their results on the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

