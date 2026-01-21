Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi, January 21: The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially released the admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 today, January 21. Management aspirants appearing for the national-level entrance exam can now download their hall tickets from the official NTA portal at cmat.nta.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 25, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across approximately 120 cities in India.

How to Download the Hall Ticket for CMAT 2026 Exam

Candidates are required to visit the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT or cmat.nta.nic.in to access their documents. WBBPE Primary Teacher Interview Schedule 2026 Out at wbbpe.wb.gov.in: WBBPE Releases Dates for 2nd Phase of Teacher Recruitment, Know Steps To Download Call Letter.

The download process requires the following steps:

Login: Click on the "CMAT 2026 Admit Card" link on the homepage.

Click on the "CMAT 2026 Admit Card" link on the homepage. Credentials: Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth or Password.

Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth or Password. Verification: Review the details displayed on the screen, including the assigned test centre and shift timing.

Review the details displayed on the screen, including the assigned test centre and shift timing. Print: Download the PDF and take at least two clear printouts for the exam day.

Important Exam Day Details

Following the release of the City Intimation Slip last week, the admit card provides the final confirmation of the venue and schedule. The NTA has confirmed that the exam will be held in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Applicants must carry a physical copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, or Passport). The NTA also advises candidates to carry a passport-size photograph to be affixed to the attendance sheet at the centre.

Exam Pattern and Scoring

The CMAT 2026 continues with its established five-section format, designed to evaluate candidates for admission to AICTE-approved management programs. Each section contains 20 questions, totaling 100 questions for 400 marks:

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

Language Comprehension

General Awareness

Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Marking Scheme: Candidates receive +4 marks for every correct answer, while -1 mark is deducted for every incorrect response. No marks are deducted for unattempted questions. JEE Mains 2026 Paper: 1st Shift of Session 1 of Joint Entrance Examination Ends, Know How To Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in Once Answer Key Is Released.

Support and Discrepancies

The NTA has urged candidates to immediately verify the details on their hall tickets. In case of discrepancies regarding the photograph, signature, or personal data, applicants should contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email cmat@nta.ac.in. The agency noted that even in cases of reported errors, candidates may be allowed to appear with the existing admit card, with corrections handled post-exam.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (cmat.nta.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).