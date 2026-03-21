Mumbai, March 21: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially announced the schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP 2026). This central platform is essential for candidates seeking admission to Master of Technology (MTech) programs across participating IITs and for recruitment in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). According to the newly released timeline, the first round of offers will be visible to candidates starting May 11.

Key Dates and Admission Rounds for COAP 2026

The COAP 2026 process will consist of ten distinct rounds, allowing candidates to evaluate and decide on multiple offers. RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 Released, Here’s How To Download.

Round 1: Begins May 11 (10:00 AM) and concludes May 13 (09:00 AM).

Begins May 11 (10:00 AM) and concludes May 13 (09:00 AM). Round 5: A decisive stage where the "Retain and Wait" option is no longer available; it runs from June 5 to June 10.

A decisive stage where the "Retain and Wait" option is no longer available; it runs from June 5 to June 10. Final Rounds: Rounds 6 through 10 will follow throughout June and early July, with Round 10 concluding on July 10, contingent upon seat availability.

Eligibility and Participation Guidelines

To participate in COAP 2026, candidates must have a valid GATE score from 2024, 2025, or 2026. Following the GATE 2026 results announced by IIT Guwahati on March 19, qualified candidates are now eligible to register on the official COAP portal. It is important to note that COAP is not an application portal for specific institutes. Candidates must still apply individually to each IIT or PSU. The portal serves exclusively as a unified platform to view, accept, or reject offers made by these organizations.

Candidate Decision Options

During the designated time windows, applicants can choose from three primary options:

Accept and Freeze: The candidate accepts the offer and opts out of all other potential offers in subsequent rounds.

The candidate accepts the offer and opts out of all other potential offers in subsequent rounds. Retain and Wait: The candidate holds the current offer but remains in the pool for a better choice in later rounds. This option can only be used twice for a specific institute and course.

The candidate holds the current offer but remains in the pool for a better choice in later rounds. This option can only be used twice for a specific institute and course. Reject and Wait: The candidate declines the current offer and continues to participate in the upcoming rounds. Goa HSSC Result 2026 Date and Time.

Participating Institutions

The 2026 cycle includes premier technical institutions such as IISc Bengaluru and major IITs, including those in Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kanpur, and Kharagpur. Candidates are encouraged to monitor the official portal regularly, as failure to select an option within the specified time window will result in the automatic rejection of an offer.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).