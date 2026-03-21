Mumbai, March 21: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is in the final stages of preparing the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026. Following the conclusion of the answer key objection window on March 15, nearly 25 lakh candidates are now awaiting their official scorecards.

While an exact date has not been confirmed, the results are tentatively expected to be published on the official website, ctet.nic.in, during the last week of March 2026. GATE COAP 2026 Schedule Released; Check Round 1 and Other Dates Here.

Steps to Check CTET February 2026 Result

Once the results are declared, candidates can access their scorecards by following these steps:

Visit the Official Portal: Go to ctet.nic.in.

Go to ctet.nic.in. Locate the Result Link: Click on the link titled "CTET February 2026 Result" under the 'Candidate Activity' section.

Click on the link titled "CTET February 2026 Result" under the 'Candidate Activity' section. Enter Credentials: Provide your Roll Number or Application Number along with your Date of Birth.

Provide your Roll Number or Application Number along with your Date of Birth. Submit and View: Click the 'Submit' button to view your result and subject-wise marks.

Click the 'Submit' button to view your result and subject-wise marks. Download Scorecard: Save a digital copy and take a printout for future recruitment processes.

Qualifying Criteria and Passing Marks

The CTET is a qualifying examination, and candidates must meet a minimum score threshold to be eligible for teaching positions in central government schools such as KVS and NVS.

General Category: Candidates must score at least 60 per cent (90 out of 150 marks).

Candidates must score at least 60 per cent (90 out of 150 marks). Reserved Categories (SC/ST/OBC/PwD): A relaxation is provided, with a qualifying requirement of 55 per cent (82 out of 150 marks). RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 Released, Here’s How To Download.

The February 2026 CTET Session

The examination was primarily conducted on February 7 and 8, across 1,803 centres in 140 cities. However, due to administrative reasons, a re-examination for Paper 2 was held on March 1 at select centres in Bihar. The provisional answer key was released on March 12, allowing for a three-day challenge window. Qualified candidates will receive their eligibility certificates and mark sheets through DigiLocker. Notably, the CTET certificate now holds lifetime validity, removing the need for candidates to reappear to maintain their eligibility status.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ctet.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).