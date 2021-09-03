New Delhi, September 3: Haryana Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) and Other Allied Service Examination 2021 for the prelims. The call letters have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who applied for the examination can visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in to access and download the admit cards for the said examination. The commission has said that the admit cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates. CBI Books Affinity Education Pvt Ltd, Its Directors For Alleged Irregularities in IIT-JEE Mains Exam.

Candidates can download their respective admit cards by logging in the official website with their application number or login id along with password. The admit card carries important information and instruction regarding the preliminary examination being conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission. Scroll down to know steps for downloading the admit cards. Alternatively click here for direct link to admit card for Haryana Civil Service Prelim Exam 2021.

How To Download Haryana Civil Service Prelim Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the home page click on the link to 'Download Admit Card' under 'Important Links' section

Click on the link 'Click here to Download Admit card for the posts of HCS(Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Examination - 2021' on the new page Login by entering required details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future references

According to the official notification by the commission, “Candidates who find any error which is attributable to the Commission, with respect to name, category, date of birth in the admit card can contact at helpline 022-61306209 for necessary rectification in the admit card." Adding that no request for ratification in the admit card will be entertained after September 8, 2021.

