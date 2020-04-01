HRD Ministry Directs CBSE to Promote All Students Up to Class 8 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 1: The HRD ministry on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 to the next class in view of the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"In view of the current situation due to #COVID19, I have advised @cbseindia29 to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class or grade," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said in a series of tweets.

📢 Announcement Due to the ongoing #COVID19 situation & keeping in mind the academic future of students, I have advised @cbseindia29 to conduct board examinations only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion & maybe crucial for admissions in HEIs #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/T5fNrrj6FT — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 1, 2020

Students of class 9 and 11 will be promoted on school-based assessments conducted so far, he said, adding those not promoted this time can appear in school based tests online or offline.

"Students studying in classes IX & XI will be promoted to next class/grade based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far. Students not promoted this time can appear in school-based tests, online or offline," Nishank tweeted.