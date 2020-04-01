Mumbai, April 1: The death toll in India due to coronavirus has risen to 44 after an infected person died in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening. The latest fatality came from Palghar where the coronavirus-infected man died. Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials will donate their one day salary to PM-CARES Fund in the fight against coronavirus.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that the state government would not cut salaries of employees. Uddhav Thackeray mentioned that in order to tackle the economic crisis erupted due to coronavirus, the state government would give salaries to its employees in installments.

The Centre on Tuesday sought directions from the Supreme Court that no media house should publish or telecast any unverified information on coronavirus. The Central government, in its status report, said that media outlets should ascertain facts from its departments on coronavirus before publishing or telecasting the news.

The Health Department officials in Srikalahasti have identified 15 persons who had attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin (Delhi). They have shifted them from Srikalahasti to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati, according to an ANI tweet. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.