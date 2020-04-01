Amid the rising panic an fear over coronavirus, as many as 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday. The total tally in the state has now climbed to 320, Health officials said. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.
In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the US, President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned of a "very painful" two weeks as the United States wrestles with a coronavirus surge that the White House warns could kill as many as 240,000 Americans.
All the 14 tests conducted at Goa Medical College & Hospital on possibly infected COVID-19 patients have come negative. Today 25 more tests will be conducted: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.
US coronavirus deaths set a one-day record at 865.
Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson for US State Department highlighted the importance of continued close cooperation between US, India,&other close partners and allies to combat this international crisis, including strengthening global pharmaceutical & healthcare manufacturing & supply chains.
Students of classes 1-9 and 11 to be promoted to the next class in Chhattisgarh.
Mumbai, April 1: The death toll in India due to coronavirus has risen to 44 after an infected person died in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening. The latest fatality came from Palghar where the coronavirus-infected man died. Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials will donate their one day salary to PM-CARES Fund in the fight against coronavirus.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that the state government would not cut salaries of employees. Uddhav Thackeray mentioned that in order to tackle the economic crisis erupted due to coronavirus, the state government would give salaries to its employees in installments.
The Centre on Tuesday sought directions from the Supreme Court that no media house should publish or telecast any unverified information on coronavirus. The Central government, in its status report, said that media outlets should ascertain facts from its departments on coronavirus before publishing or telecasting the news.
The Health Department officials in Srikalahasti have identified 15 persons who had attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin (Delhi). They have shifted them from Srikalahasti to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati, according to an ANI tweet. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.