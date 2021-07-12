New Delhi, July 12: The registration for the IBPS clerk 2021 has been begun. The notification regarding the exam has been released by The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday. Interested candidates can apply online for the exam at ibps.in. The last date for submitting the application form is August 1. The IBPS clerk 2021 prelims is scheduled to take place on August 28, 29 and September 4.

Shortlisted candidates will appear for the mains exam, which is slated to take place on October 31. The IBPS conducts the exam every year for the selection of clerks for nationalised banks. The age limit for applying for the exam is 20-28 years. Candidates having graduation or above degree are eligible for the clerk post. WBJEE 2021 Admit Card Released at Official Website- wbjeeb.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

The entire selection process will be complete by April 2022. The Official notification reads, “Since recruitment in clerical cadre in public sector banks is done on state/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only. Consequently, a candidate would be required to appear for online examination in any one of the centres in that particular State/UT.” Nodal banks will also arrange pre-examination training from August 16 onwards. SITEEE Admit Card 2021 Released Online by at set-test.org; Know How to Download.

Candidates who will clear the IBPS clerk recruitment exam will get clerk posts in nationalsed banks, including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank and others. The IBPS is an autonomous body, which provides its services to all public sector banks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2021 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).