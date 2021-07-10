Kokata, July 10: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) admit card has been released on Saturday. Candidates can download the WBJEE 2021 admit card from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to take place on July 17. According to reports, over 92,000 candidates have enrolled for WBJEE 2021. SITEEE Admit Card 2021 Released Online by at set-test.org; Know How to Download.

The exam consists of two papers. Paper 1 will be of Mathematics and paper 2 will be of Physics and Chemistry. The result of the WBJEE 2021 will be declared in August, and the counselling process will begin in September. Admit cards have important details regarding the examination, including the test centre's name and address, reporting time, candidates' roll number. ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card Released by Institute of Company Secretaries of India; Here Are Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps To Download The WBJEE Admit Card:

Candidates are advised to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the download "admit card" link.

Enter your login credentials - date of birth and roll number.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. The WBJEE is a state-level examination. It is conducted every year for admissions into undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Architecture and Pharmacy programmes in government and self-financed institutions across West Bengal.

