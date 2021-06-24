New Delhi, June 24: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the admit cards for upcoming SITEEE 2021. The admit cards for Symbiosis International Engineering Entrance Examination 2021 have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates appearing for the test can visit the website at set-test.org to check and download their admit cards for the entrance examination. NEET MDS Result 2021 For All India 50% Quota Seats Out; Know How To Check It nbe.edu.in & natboard.edu.in.

The Symbiosis Institute of Technology conducts the Symbiosis International Engineering Entrance Examination for admission to the first year of BTech course. This year the test is scheduled to be conducted on June 28 between 2:30 pm and 4 pm. Candidates can follow the given steps to download their admit cards. Maharashtra MBA CET 2021 Online Registration Begins at mba2021.mahacet.org; Know How to Apply.

Here is How to Download SITEEE Admit Card 2021:

Go to the official website at set-test.org

On the home page, click on the link for 'SITEEE Admit Card'

A new web page for 'SET 2021 - Admit Card Login' will open

Login by entering your SET ID and password

Your SITEEE 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

Download it

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card of Symbiosis International Engineering Entrance Examination for future references. Aspirants are also advised to check their details as mentioned in the admit card and contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.

