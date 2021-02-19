New Delhi, February 19: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday released the schedule for Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate and Final exam, which are scheduled to take place in May this year. Inter exams will start from May 22, while Final exams will begin from May 21. The ICAI released an official notification in this regard. ICAI CA November 2020 Exam: Legal Action to be Taken Against CA Candidates Sending Threat Mails to Exam Centres, Says ICAI.

As per the notification, the Intermediate (IPC) course Group I exam under the old scheme will be conducted on May 22, 24, 27 and 29. Group II exams will be slated to take place on May, 31, June 2 and 4. Meanwhile, Intermediate course Group I examination under the new scheme will be held on May 22, 23, 27 and 29, and Group II exams will be conducted on May 31, June 2, 4 and 6. ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Exam Result 2020 Declared by Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India; Candidates Can Check Results on Official Website - icai.nic.in.

Here Is The Complete Exam Schedule:

The Final Group I exam under the old and new scheme will be held on May 21, 23, 25 and 28. Meanwhile, Group II exams for old and new schemes will be conducted on May 30, June 1, 3 and 5. The application window for Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations open from March 31, 2021 till April 13, 2021. Candidate can apply online at the official website of the ICAI - icaiexam.icai.org.

Earlier this month, the ICAI, the results of the CA foundation and intermediate examination 2020 at its official website. The exams were conducted following COVID-19 protocols. CA final November exam results were also announced by the institution in February.

