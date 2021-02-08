New Delhi, February 8: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) on Monday declared the results of CA foundation and intermediate examination. Candidates can check the result online on official websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Results can also be checked through SMS. ICAI CA November 2020 Exam: Legal Action to be Taken Against CA Candidates Sending Threat Mails to Exam Centres, Says ICAI.

To check the result of the intermediate old syllabus results, candidates are required to type CAIPCOLD <space> roll number and send message to 57575. Aspirants can check the results for new syllabus by sending SMS - CAFND <space> roll number. CA Final Result 2020 Announced by ICAI; Candidates Can Check Results at Official Website - icai.org.

Here Are Steps to Check Results:

Candidates are required to visit official websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Click on the result link.

Aspirants should enter their login credentials - registration and roll numbers.

Download the result.

Take a print out for future reference.

Notably, all those candidates who have requested to get their result on e-mail address will get a message after the declaration of the result. The exams were conducted following COVID-19 protocols. Last week, CA final November exam results were also announced by the institution.

