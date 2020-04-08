ICAI CA Registration 2020: Class 12 Students Can Provisionally Register for CA Foundation Without Results, Here’s How to Apply Online at icai.org

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has relaxed the eligibility criteria to apply for CA Foundation, as a one-time measure. Class 12 students who are waiting for the results and also those are waiting to appear in the remaining exams, cancelled due to lockdown can register for CA examinations 2020. It should be noted that ICAI has specified it to be provisional, and only this year this eligibility has been relaxed. Candidates who are willing to study Chartered Accountancy can visit the official website; icai.org for ICAI CA registration 2020. The last date to register

for CA Foundation course is June 30, 2020. In this article, we have mentioned quick steps how you can apply online for CA Foundation. NIRF India Rankings 2020 Postponed in the Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak, Check Details Here.

“Due to the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic, the CBSE/ ICSE/ State Boards have postponed Class 12th Board examinations that were to be held from 19th March 2020 and onwards. In view of above, such candidates who are not able to register themselves in the Foundation due to non-appearance in all papers of class 12th Examination, the Competent Authority has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for registering in Foundation Course, as a one-time measure,” reads the official notification. The CA registration will be provisional and in case, a student does not pass class 12 board examination, his/ her candidature will be cancelled.

How to Apply for ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2020 Online?

Visit the official website; icai.org .

. Click on CA Foundation course available on the homepage.

Now enter your details to generate ID and password.

Note it down as it will be required throughout the registration process.

Fill in the application form and upload photograph and registration ID.

Submit the form.

Download and take a print out of acknowledgement for future use.

ICAI had to postpone the CA exams and now be conducted from June 19 to July 4, 2020. Foundation course exam is to be held along with Final Group II examinations on June 27, 29 and July 1, 3, 2020.