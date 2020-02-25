ICSI CS December 2019–20 Exam Result: CS Professional and CS Executive Results to Be Declared Today at icsi.edu

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results for CS Professional and CS Executive Programmes today, February 25, 2020. The ICSI CS Professional Result 2019 and ICSI CS Executive Result 2020 will be made available at the official website; icsi.edu. As per the official notification, ICSI will first declare the results of CS Professional December Exam at 11:00 am, followed by CS Executive December Exam at 2:00 pm. With the help of the roll numbers or registration numbers, candidates will be able to check their ICSI CS December 2019-20 exam result. The result will include the subject-wise break of marks for the candidates.

ICSI will release the results of CS Professional and CS Executive Programmes for both old and new syllabuses. The institute further clarified that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement would be issued to the candidates of Executive Programme. They will only be able to access the information online through the official website. However, ICSI will dispatch the CS Professional result 2019 to the candidates’ registered address immediately after the declaration of the result. In case they do not receive the same within 30 days of the announcement of the result, candidates are advised to contact ICSI immediately.

ICSI declared the results for CS Foundation December exam in January, 2020. After the announcement, the institute made a significant change by dropping CS Foundation from ICSI curriculum and introducing CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) as a mandatory qualifying test for the students of all categories for registration to the Executive Programme.